Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Centerstone to host free Narcan distribution event in Marion

Centerstone
By Brooke Schlyer

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Centerstone is collaborating with the Egyptian Health Department to host a free Narcan distribution event in Marion next week.

On July 15, the event will take place in the parking lot of Centerstone's Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Clinic at 202 S. Bentley in Marion, IL. The event is free and open to the public. People who attend the distribution can pick up a free Narcan kit, receive training on how to use it, and learn lessons on how to combat addiction.

NARCAN is a FDA-approved medication that is primarily used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Centerstone Community Development Representative Samuel Stearns spoke on how critical it is to have one of the kits, stating "Anyone who is at risk of having or witnessing an opioid overdose, or who spends time with people who use opioids should consider carrying Narcan on them... You never know when you will need to save a life.”

If you are unable to go to the event, Centerstone offers free Narcan kits Monday-Friday at their MAT clinics: 2615 Edwards Street in Alton and 202 S. Bentley in Marion.

