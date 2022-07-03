Centerstone to host free Narcan distribution event in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Centerstone is collaborating with the Egyptian Health Department to host a free Narcan distribution event in Marion next week.
On July 15, the event will take place in the parking lot of Centerstone's Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Clinic at 202 S. Bentley in Marion, IL. The event is free and open to the public. People who attend the distribution can pick up a free Narcan kit, receive training on how to use it, and learn lessons on how to combat addiction.
NARCAN is a FDA-approved medication that is primarily used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Centerstone Community Development Representative Samuel Stearns spoke on how critical it is to have one of the kits, stating "Anyone who is at risk of having or witnessing an opioid overdose, or who spends time with people who use opioids should consider carrying Narcan on them... You never know when you will need to save a life.”
If you are unable to go to the event, Centerstone offers free Narcan kits Monday-Friday at their MAT clinics: 2615 Edwards Street in Alton and 202 S. Bentley in Marion.