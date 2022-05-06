Centerstone releases new comic books for students about LGBTQ+ identity

(WSIL) -- Centerstone has released it's 7th topical comic book. 'Spark Unmasked' addresses matters of identity among LGBTQ+ youth and is available now to read for free at centerstone.org/comics.
Centerstone Comics are part of the organization’s Prevention Services that educate and empower youth to make positive decisions when faced with common real-life issues.
The series has also tackled bullying, depression and suicide, online safety, sexting, drugs, and underage drinking.
Spark Unmasked introduces Aspen, a student whose pronouns are they/them. Having trouble fitting in at school, Aspen is befriended by Amber (Spark) who helps them connect with a school teacher, Ms. Aliada.
“We’re excited to bring Spark Unmasked and important conversations within the LGBTQ+ community to a larger audience,” said Amanda McGeshick, Centerstone program manager. “Our organization encounters a lot of young people whose mental health suffers due to stigma and discrimination in this space. We hope this new resource will be helpful to students, families, and community leaders everywhere.”
The release of Spark Unmasked coincides with national Free Comic Book Day on May 7. In addition to centerstonecomics.org, comic fans can find Spark Unmasked via Tapas and Webtoon. Physical copies will also be distributed in June at the Upper Cumberland Pride and Nashville Pride festivals in Tennessee.