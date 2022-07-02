Centerstone launches employment program to help adults with disabilities

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Centerstone, a nonprofit health system, announced the Competitive Integrated Employment program today.
The goal of the initiative is to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the employment process. To qualify, potential candidates must live in Franklin or Williamson county, have intellectual or developmental disabilities, and be 18 years or older. There is no cost to participants who qualify.
The employment program will have staff who will help qualifying individuals through the employment process. The staff will assess career interests, job application and resume writing skills, interview preparation skills, and more.
If you want to learn more, call 877-467-3123.