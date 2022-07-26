 Skip to main content
Centerstone holds competitive integrated employment program

  Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Centerstone was recently awarded a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services' to create a competitive integrated employment program for adults with intellectual and or development disabilities.

Competitive integrated employment is work that is performed on a full-time or part-time basis for which an individual is compensated at or above minimum wage and comparable to the customary rate paid by the employer to employees without disabilities.

“Employers are struggling to maintain employees and individuals with I/DD in our communities are not engaged in competitive employment. This grant and the CIEC program will build capacity to address both of those challenges and will not only help people find employment, but also develop inclusion in our communities that do not currently have these supportive employment services in place,” said Helen Blackburn, Centerstone’s Executive Director of Vocational and Residential Services..

CIEC program will provide individuals, over the age of 18, with I/DD in Franklin and Williamson counties the following services:

  • Dedicated team of staff who will help clients prior to and throughout their employment.
  • Assessment – staff will assess each client’s:
    • Readiness to begin work.
    • Skill sets
    • Social traits.
    • Personality.
    • Career and vocational interests.
    • Retention abilities.
    • Self-management capacities.
    • Personalized job match profile development.
    • Identification of jobs offered in the community.
    • Job application and resume writing assistance.
    • Interview preparation.
    • Employment training, observation and coaching.
    • Engagement of family and community support.

Employers in Franklin and Williamson counties that are interested in learning more about Centerstone’s CIEC program should contact Brad Friend, assistant director, at Brad.Friend@Centerstone.org or (618) 922-2990 or James Harris, coordinator, at James.Harris@Centerstone.org.

