Celebration of Life held for a local Cowboy's last ride

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The community mourns as the family of Chance Karnes, a 2020 graduate from Herrin High School, lays their son and brother to rest.
Hundreds gathered for a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex in Herrin on May 22.
Chance's friends shared their grief, saying he was more than a friend, he was family.
"On May 14th, God called a Cowboy home. Hey Cowboy, we sure are missing you down here. Our hearts are broken in every way possible and we would give anything for just one more ride at the farm."
The 20-year-old was killed in a car crash last weekend while heading to a wedding reception with his girlfriend, and the bride and groom.
Family and friends spoke of his passion to live the life of a cowboy, with a personality that knew no strangers.
His father Jason, speaking with his wife and daughter at his side, thanked the community for their support. Jason was the football coach while his son was a player.
Jason added those Chance did not know, he wanted to meet, because of because of the "lasting impact" they had on his son.
"Our son lived his life every day doing what he wanted to do," he says. "Because every single person here, had a lasting impact on my son, and he loved every single one of you here."
Chance's father ended with a poem written by Terry Ike Clanton titled, "A Cowboys Last Request."
A funeral procession followed the ceremony with Chance laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin.