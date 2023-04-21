Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, Shrode Art Center Director receive statewide recognition

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon earned a statewide recognition. Carrie Gibbs, Director of the museum’s Shrode Art Center, was selected as the 2022 Museum Professional of the Year by the Illinois Association of Museums.
"I am honored and grateful to have been selected to receive this award." says Gibbs. "I am very passionate about my career in the arts and my community. This has inspired me and I look forward to what new opportunities may come from this recognition, not only for myself, but for Cedarhurst and our southern Illinois region."
"The awards committee was especially impressed by the nominee’s depth and breadth of commitment, both to the arts and to every level of her community,” said Debbie Fandrei, IAM’s Secretary who served on the 2022 Awards Committee.
Gibbs has worked at Cedarhurst since 2006. She is in charge of coordinating five visual arts exhibitions every year. She also oversees the museum’s hands-class offerings, serving as a teacher for many including early childhood, elementary, teen, and adult offerings.
IAM is a statewide organization whose mission is, "To provide advocacy, promote best practices and foster the exchange of ideas for the Illinois museum community."