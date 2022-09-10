 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedarhurst Center for the Arts hosting annual Art and Craft Fair

  • 0
2019 Cedarhurst Art and Craft Fair

Photo from the 2019 Cedarhurst Art & Craft Festival

 By Mandy Robertson

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is hosting its 46th annual Art and Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday.

The Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11. The Fair will feature more than 90 booths, with artists showcasing jewelry, photography, ceramics, and more. The Fair will also have food concessions, a beer garden, and live music.

General admission is $5. Children 10 and under get in free.

The Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is located at 2600 Richview Road in Mt. Vernon. For more information, visit the center's website here.

Tags

Recommended for you