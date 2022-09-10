Cedarhurst Center for the Arts hosting annual Art and Craft Fair

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is hosting its 46th annual Art and Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday.
The Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11. The Fair will feature more than 90 booths, with artists showcasing jewelry, photography, ceramics, and more. The Fair will also have food concessions, a beer garden, and live music.
General admission is $5. Children 10 and under get in free.
The Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is located at 2600 Richview Road in Mt. Vernon. For more information, visit the center's website here.