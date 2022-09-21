Cedarhurst Center for the Arts gets some external upgrades

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - It's often known for it's art or holiday shows, but Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is also known for its beautiful marble exterior, which is currently being replaced.
The exterior is nearing 50 years old, and Executive Director, Hillary Esser said, the marble was starting to bow, even fall, and became a safety issue. After years of saving and budgeting, it was decided to replace the marble with a similar material that is very close to what was originally chosen for the building.
"It was very important to us to find as similar a product as we could to the original marble," Esser explained, "because the marble that was originally chosen for the museum was chosen by our founders, John and Elanor Mitchell."
Esser says the project should be finished by no later than mid-November, just in time for their holiday events. She also said, the courtyard is getting a overhaul, which should also be complete in the same timeframe.