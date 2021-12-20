CDC recommends Hepatitis B vaccination for adults

(WSIL) -- The CDC is recommending Universal Hepatitis B Vaccination for all adults 19 and older.
Shawnna Rhine with the Southern 7 Health Department stopped by News 3 This Morning Monday to share more.
Southern Seven has joined with other Illinois health providers to shed light on this hidden epidemic to raise awareness of HBV; encouraging priority populations to get tested and vaccinated.
Hepatitis B is a serious liver disease caused by the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) that affects about 2.4 million Americans.
The CDC estimates that approximately 60 million Americans were born before universal infant vaccination in the 1990’s and may not be protected.
“Deaths from all cancers continue to rise in the Southern Seven region,” said Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven. “We are grateful to these agencies for equipping us to be able to increase HBV education that will enable timely treatment and vaccinations to reduce cancer deaths associated with Hepatitis B.”
Though people with HBV may not feel sick, left untreated, about 1 in 4 will eventually die from HBV-related health problems, including cirrhosis or liver cancer.
Symptoms of liver cancer are uncommon in the early stages. Later, symptoms may include weight loss, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and yellowed skin and eyes.
The virus is spread by contact with an infected person’s blood or certain body fluids. The most common way that HBV is spread is from mother to baby during childbirth.
Pregnant women, and women planning to become pregnant, should get tested for Hepatitis B to find out if they are HBV positive. Other individuals who may be at high risk for HBV include those who use injected drugs, men who have sex with men, and individuals born in or whose parents were born in Asian or African countries.
Although there is no cure for HBV, it can be prevented by vaccination. The HBV vaccine is highly effective and can prevent babies, children, and adults from getting infected.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends all babies get their first shot at birth and follow the vaccine schedule to be fully protected. Southern Seven provides the vaccine, which is covered by most insurance carriers, to children and adults.
For more information on preventing the spread of Hepatitis B your child and others, or to schedule an HBV screening or vaccine appointment, contact Southern Seven at 618-634-2297 or visit them online at www.southern7.org.