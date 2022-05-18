CDC: 36 states investigating 180 pediatric hepatitis cases

(WSIL) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to work with health departments and clinicians nationwide to identify and investigate hepatitis of unknown cause impacting children.
As of Wednesday, 36 states and territories have reported 180 pediatric patients under investigation over the past 7 months. This is an increase of 71 from the 109 reported on May 5.
Since CDC’s investigation looks at patients reported back to October of 2021, most of these numbers involve patients that are just now being reported, rather than new cases of hepatitis – so not all are recent, and some may ultimately wind up not being linked to this current investigation.
Additionally, there have been no reported deaths since February 2022, and the proportion of patients requiring liver transplants has gone down from 15 percent to 9 percent since May 5.
CDC continues to examine possible causes, including testing for and ruling out some of the viruses that commonly cause hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E). Adenovirus has been detected in nearly half of the children and continues to be a strong lead.
CDC will begin posting regular online updates specific to the number of patients under investigation on a weekly basis.