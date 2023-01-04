 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cave-In-Rock now open

  • Updated
  • 0
cave-in-rock-ferry
By Joe Rehana

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: Cave-In-Rock Ferry is now open!

ORIGINAL STORY:

A popular ferry connecting southern Illinois to western Kentucky is temporarily closed due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 reports the Cave-In-Rock Ferry has closed due to choppy river conditions from high winds.

Winds have been reported out of the west-southwest at about 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Winds are expected to decrease to about 6 mph in the evening.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.

We will provide updates for the Cave-In-Rock Ferry when they become available.