Cave-In-Rock Ferry reopens Monday night

Paducah, KY (WSIL) -- The Cave-In-Rock Ferry re-opened Monday night after being closed most of the day.
The ferry service stopped running around 10 a.m. Monday morning because of high winds. Officials with the ferry say they recorded wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
The ferry will finish Monday evening out with its regular schedule and as of Monday night will resume normal operations Tuesday.
The ferry normally starts service at 6:00 a.m., Central Time, seven days a week. The last ferry from Illinois leaves at 9:40 p.m. and the last ferry from Kentucky leaves at 9:50 p.m.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.