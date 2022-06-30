Cave-in-Rock Ferry funded for another two years after new contract agreement

(WSIL)-- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will continue to provide regular service under a new two-year contract.
The new agreement will keep the Cave-in-Rock Ferry operating on the regular 16-hour a-day schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The ferry connects Kentucky Highway 91 in Crittenden County with Route 1 in Hardin County, Illinois. Approximately 500 vehicles cross the river via the ferry each day.
The new contract provides $3,324,000 for the operation of the ferry through June 30, 2024.
The ferry operation is jointly funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Ohio River Ferry Authority operated by the Crittenden County Fiscal Court.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom released a statement on the new agreement saying, "To say that I’m happy is an understatement. I am thankful for the assistance of Governor Beshear, Secretary Gray, and the Transportation Cabinet staff, ferry operator Lonnie Lewis, the legal team, and many others who were involved in getting this contract completed without a disruption in service. This ferry provides a critical tourism and commerce connection between Illinois and Kentucky. We have several hundred commuters who depend on the ferry for daily access to jobs. We have dozens of businesses on both sides of the river who connect to customers via the ferry. The economic impact of this ferry goes well beyond Crittenden County and Hardin County."