Cave-In-Rock closed due to high winds

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A popular ferry connecting southern Illinois to western Kentucky is temporarily closed due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 reports the Cave-In-Rock Ferry has closed due to choppy river conditions from high winds.
Winds have been reported out of the west-southwest at about 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Winds are expected to decrease to about 6 mph in the evening.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
We will provide updates for the Cave-In-Rock Ferry when they become available.