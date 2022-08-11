Cause of death undetermined for remains found in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is moving the case of remains found to inactive.
On March 21, 2022 remains were found off the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Davidson Avenue, west of the I-57 Veterans Memorial Drive interchange.
People looking for deer antler sheds found the remains. The body was in serious state of decomposition.
After DNA testing, the remains were identified as those of 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Sheriff's Office says there wasn't enough information for a forensic anthropologist to determine a cause of death. It will now be listed as undetermined.
Detectives also have exhausted all leads pertaining to Winfrey and evidence found near her remains, so the case will be closed and listed as inactive.
Anyone with information please contact Detective Captain Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office ((618)244-8004) or Crimestoppers at (618)242-TIPS.