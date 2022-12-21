 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon to 9 PM
CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

Casey White and Vicky White's jailbreak, romance inspire new movie

  • 0
Vicky White, Casey White

(CNN) -- It's not exactly "Romeo and Juliet" but it does include two star-crossed lovers. 

The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie. 

The 1 hour, 43 minute film, which will air on the streaming platform Tubi, stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple. 

The two Whites made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year. When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds. She later died of suicide. 

Casey White was taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana and charged. He's being held in an Alabama correctional facility. 

Tubi describes “Prisoner of Love” as “inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices.” The movie is already streaming.

