Casey White and Vicky White's jailbreak, romance inspire new movie

(CNN) -- It's not exactly "Romeo and Juliet" but it does include two star-crossed lovers.
The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.
The 1 hour, 43 minute film, which will air on the streaming platform Tubi, stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.
The two Whites made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year. When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds. She later died of suicide.
Casey White was taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana and charged. He's being held in an Alabama correctional facility.
Tubi describes “Prisoner of Love” as “inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices.” The movie is already streaming.