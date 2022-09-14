Cascio-Hale removed from November ballot for State's Attorney; Democrats set to appeal

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A candidate for Williamson County State's Attorney will no longer appear on the November ballot.
Current State's Attorney, Marcy Cascio-Hale, has been removed from the ballot. The Williamson County Republican party filed an objectors petition with the clerk's office on September 8.
The petition challenged her eligibility claiming she failed to complete filing documents. The party also alleged the Democratic party lacked standing to caucus her to the ballot because it occurred after the primary election and prior to the county convention.
Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Diederich said, "This is about ensuring that anyone who appears on the ballot has followed the law and is subsequently eligible to be elected to office."
The Williamson County Clerk's office confirmed to News 3 Wednesday the petition was accepted and her name will be removed, pending appeal.
News 3 has reached out to the Williamson County Democrat Party who said they will be appealing the decision. The process must now go higher than the clerk and be passed on to the courts.
Cascio-Hale said in a statement, “It is very clear that the Republicans do not want to have any races in this election. This is why people don’t trust politics. These political games that just distract from the real issues. The facts presented were clear, and the law is clear. With this outcome, the voters have to ask themselves what are they so afraid of? Why do they not want the voters to have a choice?
I have fought hard my entire life. As a mother, I fought for my family to have a better life, which is one of the reasons that I came to southern Illinois. And I will continue to fight for the people of Williamson County, the victims of crime, and to ensure the safety of the entire community. We will appeal this decision, and I will be on the ballot. We all need to fight to have the right to choose and the right to decide.”