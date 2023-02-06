Carterville working to deal with increase of potholes popping up around town

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) – You see them a lot, especially after ice layers the roadways. Of course, I'm talking about potholes.
"It's going to be pothole season for the next several months as road crews work to repair the damaged roads from this winter's weather,” says AAA spokesperson, Nick Chabarria. “Making sure drives are extra aware this time of the year and aware of the cost and possible costs of repairs."
Of course, Mother Nature has a way of reminding each of us – its still around.
“Certainly looking at the road ahead and slowing down -- being extra aware of the potholes around you."
Cracking and crumbling pavements provide the perfect environment for potholes. Moisture builds in these areas and as temperatures fluctuate -- it expands and contracts due to the freezing and thawing.
“We do see an increase in potholes and changes in the road surfaces after we have significant freezes,” said Carterville mayor Brad Robinson. ““Of course, we can’t fix a problem if we don’t know it exists.”
No city is immune to dealing with potholes and in carterville, they see their share of road hazards.
“The freezing and thawing through the winter time always has an effect on the road surfaces,” said Robinson.
If you’ve ever driven over a pothole you know it can cause significant damage to your car.
“As the weather shifts to a little warmer especially after all the snow and ice we had it really is a perfect receipt for those potholes to emerge,” said Chabarria.
According to AAA, repairs on average cost upwards of $600 with drivers spending nearly $30 billion on repairs in 2021.
Robinson says it’s impossible to predict where a pothole will show up. But he says the city replies to its citizens to keep them informed of where those potholes are.
“We want the public to notify us when they find a pothole and our street department will address it immediately,” Robinson says.
Robinson says, more than likely, the solution to fix the pothole is a temporary one.
“Those we deal with temporarily once the weather breaks then we look at which one of those need a more permanent solutions,” said Robinson.
Robinson adds, the city will keep a close eye on those roads where potholes are more likely to form.
“We have some roads that are concrete and when we have cracks in concrete, they are much more susceptible to freezing and thawing,” Robinson says.
There are several ways to reach the city of Carterville if you have a pothole to report. During business hours, Robinson says you can call city hall. Other ways including emailing your alderman, sending the city a message on Facebook.
Robinson also encourages people to download the Carterville 3-11 App. There, you can report a pothole and even send a location and photo of where the pothole is located.