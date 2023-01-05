Carterville woman arrested for murder

WILLIAMSON COUNTY IL, (WSIL) -- After months of investigating, authorities have arrested a woman suspected of murdering her boyfriend back in March of 2022.
Paducah Police Department said Aaryan Kelley, 22, of Carterville, IL, was arrested on a warrant with murder and domestic violence charges.
Police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road in Paducah for an unresponsive man on March 14, 2022, at 8:24 a.m.
Kelley initially claimed her boyfriend, Jarvis Plato, 28, died after falling down a flight of steps earlier that morning. Plato was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon investigating, police noticed signs of a struggle in the apartment. Authorities said Plato had fresh injuries to his face not consistent with the fall.
Detective Chelsee Breakfield said Kelley changed her story about the incident numerous times throughout the investigation.
Paducah police detectives, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton and the
medical examiners’ offices in Madisonville and Louisville continued to investigate. Additional autopsy results received by the Regional Crime Laboratory confirmed the manner of death to be homicide.
Kelley was charged with murder and domestic violence charges on Wednesday. Breakfield traveled to Carterville at Kelley's work and arrested her.
Kelley is in the Williamson County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
McCracken County Coroner's Office, Kentucky medical examiner's offices, Carterville Police Department and Crainsville Police Department assisted Paducah police with this case.