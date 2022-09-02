 Skip to main content
Carterville wins on the road against Herrin 15-11

Carterville Football filled with high hopes ahead of 2022

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- The Herrin Tigers hosted the Carterville Lions in a week two Friday night football matchup.

The Lions were moving the ball early, but the drive would end in heartbreak for Carterville, as Nolan Hartford fumbled the ball in the endzone, giving possession over to the Tigers.

The Lions would roar back after the early mistake. Carterville quarterback Andrew Hellriegel drops backs and throws to receiver Blake Burkey for the touchdown. Hellrigel would not settle for just a touchdown pass, as the Lions quarterback would take into the endzone himself on a QB-keeper for the two-point conversion. Lions lead 8-0.

The Tigers continued to try and claw their way back into the game late into the second quarter. Herrin QB Reese Billingsley finds receiver Jonathan Harrison for a big gain. That long reception would result in a Tigers' field goal.

The Tigers would fight until the very end, but it wasn't enough to beat the Lions, as Carterville won over Herrin 15-11.

