Carterville shuts out Coal City 22-0; Carterville advances to next round of playoffs

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carterville Lions hosted the Coal City Miners in a Saturday afternoon playoff football matchup, with both teams determined to advance to the next round.
Defense was the name of the game early, with Carterville leading 3-0. That narrative would change, however, when the Lions Andrew Hellriegel lofted a deep ball down the field and Peyton Brittle brought down the contested catch.
The big play gave the Lions the jolt they needed to power their way into the endzone, as Bryce Smith gets the handoff a few plays later and scores. After a missed extra point, Carterville is up 9-0 on Coal City.
The Lions offense finally kicked into gear, and the defense would make a big play of their own. The Lions' Payton Vanhorn comes up with a big interception after an errant Coal City pass, and the offense came roaring back onto the field. The takeaway marked the first of two interceptions Carterville came away with in the game.
You know the age-old saying: "If it's not broke, don't fix it." Carterville took that to heart as Hellriegel once again fires a rainbow down the field for Bittle, who hauls it in to bring the Lions deep in Miners territory. Smith gets the tote once again and crosses the goal line on the next play, scoring his second of three TD's on the day. Carterville up, 15-0.
It was all Carterville going into halftime, and that would be the story throughout the second half as well, as the Lions shut out the Coal City Miners 22-0 and advance to the next round of the playoffs.
The Carterville Lions will host Rochester in the quarterfinals next Saturday, November 12, at 1:30 p.m.