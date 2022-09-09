Carterville remains undefeated after beating Murphysboro 49-28

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carterville Lions hosted the Murphysboro Red Devils in a week three Friday night football matchup.
The Lions were taking risks early in the first quarter, as Carterville faced a crucial 4th-and-one. Quarterback Andrew Hellriegel finds his receiver Blake Burkey, who breaks a tackle and gets brought down at the two-yard line.
The Lions would not waste the opportunity, as Hellriegel calls his own number and runs it into the endzone on a QB keeper. Lions strike first, 7-0.
Hellriegel would prove he was on a mission in this game. Carterville was once again knocking on Murphysboro's door. The Lions' QB takes it again, pushing their lead to 14-0 over the Red Devils.
The Lions had their claws out and continued the assault on the Red Devils. Hellriegel decides to sharing scoring duties with running back Nolan Hartford, who hits the hole and gallops 30 yards for another Carterville touchdown. The Lions took a comfortable 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Lions never let up against the Red Devils, as Carterville wins against Murphysboro, 49-28.