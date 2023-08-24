 Skip to main content
Carterville mother looking for answers after son discovered nearly drowned in a friend's pool

  • Updated
  • 0
Daemerius Purl

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) – Daemerius Purl is a 13-year-old student at Carterville Junior High School.

“My baby’s a fighter. He’s been fighting all his life,” said his mom Georgia Cowson.

To his friends and family, he’s simply known as DJ and according to his mom, DJ loves to play football. But instead of preparing for his next game, DJ is fighting for his life at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis after a near-drowning incident over the weekend.

“Right now we’ve got him as stable as we can get him,” Cowson said.

According to Cowson. DJ was found unresponsive in a friend’s pool, but that leaves Cowson with a lot of questions.

“Every person that knows my son, when they heard that they were like, ‘not Dae, no way,’” said Cowson

“He won’t get in four feet of water. My son is petrified of water.”

According to Cowson, DJ was staying at a friend’s house last Friday to get to an early Saturday morning football practice. She thought her son would be home sometime after but instead, she got a phone call no parent ever wants to get.

“They told me he had to be resuscitated twice, but they had him stable and they were airlifting him to Cardinal Glennon and that I needed to head straight to St. Louis,” she remembers.

When Cowson got to St. Louis, she learned just how grave DJ’s situation was.

“He’s got all types of tubes running from him,” said Cowson. “They’ve had to drain every organ in his body because they told me they were full of fluids. They told me my son should be brain-dead. There’s no way my son should be alive.

“We were draining fluid out of my baby for three days. He still has fluid coming out of his lungs. His heart was messed up, his kidneys, everything.

Cowson reached out to the Herrin Police Department for updates on any investigation. We reached out as well, but are waiting to hear anything more. We’ll be sure to have any updates, when they’re available on air and on our website when it’s available.

Until then, there’s a GoFundMe page to help support the family, if you would like to donate.

