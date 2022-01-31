 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow
accumulations of up to two inches, and ice accumulations of two
tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...For portions of southeast Missouri and southern
Illinois. This area is along and west of a line from Doniphan,
Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau Missouri onward to Carbondale,
McLeansboro, and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Carterville kid wants Illinois to adopt state snake

(WSIL) -- A 12-year-old boy from Carterville is trying get Illinois to adopt a state snake.

This summer, Gentry Heiple learned there was no official designation and wrote to Governor JB Pritzker.

Months later, with no response Heiple decided to present the issue to State Representative Dave Severin.

The 7th grader says, the painted turtle is the state's official reptile and now it needs to have an official snake as well.

"Turtles eat crustaceans, fish, vertebrates which is an important job for keeping populations down but it's not as important as snakes eating rodents. Because rodents are disease carriers and can cause more issues than fish and crustaceans can." said Gentry Heiple, Carterville resident.

He hopes that the Fox snake will be chosen since they can be found in more than half of the state.

Severin has promised to file a bill on behalf of Heiple and give him a tour of the Capitol if he comes up to testify.