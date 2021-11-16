Carterville Heritage Museum hosts annual Mistletoe Market

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Folks in Carterville had a chance to do some early Christmas shopping Tuesday night.
The Carterville Heritage Museum held it's annual Mistletoe Market fundraiser.
More than 40 vendors came out with crafts and merchandise.
Organizers say the turn-out was pretty consistent with their previous event, which is good considering the pandemic is still around.
"It's a chance for us to get out in the public, which everybody is craving with Covid and wanting to get back out and do a little personal shopping and not everything online. They're supporting local vendors, local people. So it's a great opportunity for us to do and outreach for the community and for the region really," said Carterville Heritage Museum Board Member, Larry Hunter.
Hunter says they like having a variety of vendors and they have a waiting list every year.