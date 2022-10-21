 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue this weekend...

With no rain in the forecast until early next week, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although there will be
some modest increase in humidity, gusty south winds will again
result in elevated fire danger across the region today and Sunday.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Carterville dominates Harrisburg 49-7

  • Updated
  • 0
Carterville Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The undefeated Carterville Lions traveled to battle the Harrisburg Bulldogs, who need a win to slip into the playoffs.

The Lions would strike first. After a big Peyton Bittle punt return, running back Bryce Smith takes the short handoff into the endzone. Carterville up early, 7-0.

Carterville made their presence known on special teams once again. The Bulldogs' Travis Fann fumbled the ball on a kick return, and the Lions pounce on it.

Bryce Smith would not waste the great opportunity. Smith totes the ball and bulldozes his way into the promised land once again, extending the club's lead to 14-0.

Carterville would not relent. Quarterback Andrew Hellriegel airs out a long pass to receiver Blake Burkey, who walks into the endzone, lashing at Harrisburg again 28-7.

The Carterville Lions asserted their dominance over the Harrisburg Bulldogs 49-7, going a perfect 9-0 on the regular season.

Tags

Recommended for you