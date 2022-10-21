Carterville dominates Harrisburg 49-7; Harrisburg fails to make playoffs

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES... No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen. Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which would grow quickly in this environment.