Carterville dominates Harrisburg 49-7; Harrisburg fails to make playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Carterville Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The undefeated Carterville Lions traveled to battle the Harrisburg Bulldogs, who need a win to slip into the playoffs.

The Lions would strike first. After a big Peyton Bittle punt return, running back Bryce Smith takes the short handoff into the endzone. Carterville up early, 7-0.

Carterville made their presence known on special teams once again. The Bulldogs' Travis Fann fumbled the ball on a kick return, and the Lions pounce on it.

Bryce Smith would not waste the great opportunity. Smith totes the ball and bulldozes his way into the promised land once again, extending the club's lead to 14-0.

Carterville would not relent. Quarterback Andrew Hellriegel airs out a long pass to receiver Blake Burkey, who walks into the endzone, lashing at Harrisburg again 28-7.

The Carterville Lions asserted their dominance over the Harrisburg Bulldogs, going a perfect 9-0 on the regular season, and dashing Harrisburg's last chance to make the playoffs, 49-7.

