 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Carrier Mills School District Deals with Substitute Shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Carrier Mills school district deals with substitute shortage

CARRIER MILLS, IL (WSIL) - The Illinois State Board reports there are over 3,500 teaching positions unfilled in the state.

Bryce Jerrell is the superintendent of the Carrier Mills School District and the Principal of the village's high school. He says filling the teaching positions has been harder over the years due to factors like pay.

"So I think it is a difficult job, and I think a lot of people at this time are not going into teaching," Jerrell says.

Jerrell says they used other methods to be fully staffed this year by working with SIU.

"They placed a student teacher with us at the beginning of the year," Jerrell says. "And she's gonna have a lot of support. She's doing a really great job right now, so we are excited. And hopefully we can hire her in December when she graduates to finish the year."

Jerrell says finding substitute teachers was hard this year. He says some people didn't answer.

"We started calling everybody on the list, and I think we only narrowed it down to four teachers," Jerrell says.

The Illinois State Board of Education says a substitute teacher can fill a vacancy left by a teacher -- for 90 days -- or until the end of the semester.

The schools vice principal, Ben Vinyard, says there's a list people looking to become substitute teachers can go on.

He says for people looking to become a substitute teacher they need to contact their Regional Official of Education. The Roe for people in Carrier Mills, Illinois or Saline County is in Harrisburg, IL.

Jerrell says he hopes more people will consider going into the teaching profession.

"And its a wonderful profession," Jerrell says. "I wish more people would come and get in our schools. Usually if we have student teachers, once they're here they fall in love with our school, and we end up hiring them."

Jerrell says that his school district has hired 3 student teachers after they finished college.

Tags

Recommended for you