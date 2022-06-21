Carrier Mills native to appear on ABC's 'The Bachelorette'

(WSIL) -- Carrier Mills native and 2009 Southeastern Illinois College graduate Nathaniel Mitchell will appear as a contestant on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”
Mitchell grew up in Saline County and attended SIC to play basketball from 2007 to 2009.
He then went on to play basketball for Coach Chris Lowery at SIU Carbondale and completed a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He also obtained a Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering.
“Nate,” now 33, will now be a contestant in the upcoming nineteenth season of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Instead of competing on the hardwood, he will now compete for roses from former Bachelor contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who will be the series’ first dual Bachelorettes.
"The Bachelorette" returns to WSIL on July 11, 2022 at 7 p.m.