Carrier Mills High School teaches dangers of drunk driving during mock DUI crash

CARRIER MILLS (WSIL)---At Carrier Mills High School, emergency responders and administration wanted to show the very real consequences that come from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.
"We wanted to get something to maybe open some eyes of kids. Our prom is Saturday night, and we put on a mock DUI crash, so they can kind of get the realization of, you know, you choose to drink and drive, this is the consequences," said Carrier Mills firefighter, Aundria Murphy.
Students watched as firefighters worked to pull their classmates out of the wreckage of a staged drunk driving collision.
They saw some classmates taken by helicopter to go get help, and what happens when help arrives too late.
But mostly, the administration wanted students to know these situations can happen to anyone.
"I do think it's extremely important for them to remember that that happens very easily, we can't take life for granted. And that even though we live in a small town and it seems like these things don't happen, that they have happened here," said assistant principal Melissa Kuhlmann.
While students also learned about the legal ramifications of drinking and driving, the hope is kids know they have options other than getting behind the wheel and putting themselves and others at risk.
"All they gotta do is pick up a phone, and call. They can call their parents, they could even call me. I wouldn't care. I'd go pick somebody up. If that would save their life and so they wouldn't get behind a wheel and drink and drive, I'd go pick them up. I just don't wanna have to cut one of these kids out of a vehicle," said Murphy.