Carneal denied parole, to serve life sentence

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A parole board unanimously denied parole for the shooter in the Heath High School shooting.
Michael Carneal will serve out the rest of his life sentence after the decision Monday.
Carneal killed 3 students and shot 5 others during that shooting in 1997. He was sentenced to life in prison at the age of 14, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. That is the law in Kentucky when sentencing a minor to life.
Carneal and his attorney's attributed mental health issues and hearing voices in his head as reasons for why he committed the shooting just three weeks before Christmas.
Carneal says he still has voices in his head but hasn't acted on them thanks to help from his family and counseling.