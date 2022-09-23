Carmi-White gets first win in ten years over Fairfield 38-12

CARMI-WHITE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carmi-White Bulldogs hosted the Fairfield Mules in a week five Friday night football matchup.
The Bulldogs were already in a hole 6-0, but the team would bite back, as running back Issac King takes the handoff and bursts through the hole for a big gain.
Carmi-White would fumble both its chances and the ball later in the drive, however, and Fairfield's Alex Couch recovers the loose ball.
The Mules would keep kicking on the ensuing drive. Mules' running back Draxtyn Aude jukes through the defense and into the endzone, finally catching up to the Bulldogs 6-6.
The close score in the first half does not tell the story of the second, as the Carmi-White Bulldogs get their first win against the Fairfield Mules in a decade, 38-12.