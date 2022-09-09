Carmi-White continues win streak after defeating Sesser-Valier 36-6

SESSER, IL (WSIL) -- The Carmi-White Bulldogs travelled to Sesser to play the Red Devils in a week three Friday night football matchup.
The first big play happened in the first quarter, with Carmi-White already ahead 6-0. The Sesser-Valier quarterback drops back to pass, and Bulldogs' cornerback Issac King jumps the route and gets an interception, and he runs all the way back to the endzone for another Bulldogs score. Carmi-White extends their lead to 14-0.
The Bulldogs would continue to bite at the Red Devils, as King gets the handoff on offense and sprints past the defense, nearly going untouched to the endzone. Bulldogs 22, Red Devils 0.
The Red Devils would not give up. Sesser-Valier running back Dezmond Malone takes the pitch handoff and scores, cutting into the lead 36-6.
Despite the Red Devils' best efforts, Carmi-White would extend their winning streak, winning the game 36-6.