Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett host "CMA Country Christmas"

(WSIL) -- The 12th annual "CMA Country Christmas" special airs Monday on WSIL. The special will be hosted by Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett.
The Country Music Association announced the songs that the artists, including the hosts, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, and many more will be performing.
Carly Pearce -- "O Holy Night"
Gabby Barrett -- "Silent Night"
Both hosts will team up for "Sleigh Ride"
Jimmie Allen with Louis York and The Shindellas -- "What Does Christmas Mean"
BRELAND -- "The Christmas Song"
Brett Eldredge -- "Merry Christmas Baby"
Lady A -- "Christmas Through Your Eyes"
Pistol Annies -- "Snow Globe"
Carrie Underwood -- "Mary, Did You Know?"
Lainey Wilson -- "Christmas Cookies"
"CMA Country Christmas" will also feature two student musicians, supporting CMA's longstanding commitment to support equity in music education.
"CMA Country Christmas" airs Monday, Nov. 29 7:00 pm on WSIL-TV 3.