Carlisle County Sheriff's Department asks for help finding missing woman

Carlisle County, KY (WSIL) -- The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kirbyton woman.
The CCSO received a call from Benjamin Crawford stating that he had last seen his wife the evening of November 13th, 2022. Ashley Crawford is 34 years old, 5’ 0, 105 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is below the shoulder. Her last clothing description is unknown.
The investigation so far leads the CCSO to believe she was last in the Clinton, KY area at approximately 2:45 AM on November 14th, 2022, and possibly in Mayfield at approximately 6:30 PM on November 14th, 2022.
If you have information on the location of Ashley Crawford, please call the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office at 270-628-5420.