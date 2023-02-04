Carlisle County Sheriff Office arrests man wanted from several surrounding counties

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a wanted man who had several warrants out for his arrest in several counties.
Information on the arrest comes from a press release from the Carlisle County Sheriff Office. On February 3, Deputies James Campbell and Ronnie Rathman received an anonymous tip that a wanted person, Wayne Daugherty of Gulf Port, MS, was located at a building in the 3900 Block of Mayfield Road in Ballard County, KY.
Deputies Campbell and Rathman were accompanied by Deputy Green and Sheriff Gilbert to the scene. Upon arriving to the location, Deputy Rathman identified a vehicle parked behind the location that was detailed in the tip. Daugherty was located at the building. Though Daugherty did have an I.D. on his person, Sheriff Golbert and Deputy Green recognized him from a previous investigation.
Upon his arrest, Daugherty was charged with two counts of Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Daugherty is also a suspect in a Burglary and vehicle theft at a business on Highway 51 North in Carlisle County.
Daugherty was wanted out of Carlisle County for a Grand Jury Indictment Warrant that would charge him with Theft by Unlawful Taking of Farm Equipment over $10,000 but under $1,000,000 for a theft in 2020 that occurred near Kirbyton, KY.
Daugherty had several warrants for his arrest in multiple counties:
- Daugherty was wanted out of McCracken County for a 2019 Failure to Appear Warrant for a charge of TBUT over $500 but under $10,000, as well as a Grand Jury Indictment for Bail Jumping 1st Degree.
- Daugherty was wanted out of Marshall County for a Failure to Appear warrant for a charge of Conspiracy to Burglary 3rd and Criminal Mischief from a 2020 Investigation.
- Daugherty was also wanted out of Graves County for FTA for sentencing on a 2019 charge of TBUT of $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000, Burglary 3rd Degree, and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd Degree.
Daugherty was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.