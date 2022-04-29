CARITAS holds car seat safety checks after infant dies in Wayne County Crash

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An infant is dead after a crash Thursday in Wayne County.
It happened just after 1p.m.
Police say a Dodge Charger was stopped at a mailbox on the shoulder of Route 15.
They pulled into the road and got hit by a semi.
The driver and passenger in the car had to be airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The one-year-old in the backseat was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coincidentally CARITAS Family Solutions in Carterville held a car seat safety day Friday.
The goal was educating parents on how to properly install car seats.
And making sure people have the right sized car seat for their kids.
This is the first time CARITAS has held an event like this.
But they say they plan on doing more in the future.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 43% of children killed in car crashes were improperly restrained.
"I don't know the actual statistics but with any event that I have done most of the car seats are installed incorrectly. Or if they're not installed incorrectly they don't have the children in the right car seats." said Grace Phelps with CARITAS.
CARITAS is planning on holding another car seat inspection day this summer.