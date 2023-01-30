 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


&&

Caritas Family Solutions celebrates 75 years in southern Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Caritas

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Caritas Family Solutions is celebrating 75 years in the community.

The organization is the largest provider of Foster Care services in southern Illinois, and the second largest in the state just behind the Department of Children and Family Services. 

Caritas Family Solutions operates in 42 counties throughout Illinois, and last year they served 7,000 people. 

While the group is known for foster care, they have several other programs: 

  • Adoption Services
  • Pregnancy Care
  • Fontabella Maternity Home
  • Intact Family Services 
  • St. John Bosco Children's Center
  • Integrated Living Arrangements
  • Assisted Living Apartments 
  • Senior Employment 
  • Counseling
  • Parenting Classes 
  • Anger Management 

News 3 spoke to Gary Huelsmann, the CEO of the organization, about its impact in the community.

He says they've reached hundreds of thousands of people through their work over the past 75 years. 

"It's left a literally a tangible legacy," Huelsmann explains. "On families being created. Families being helped. It's reduced suffering, and that has actually promoted a just and caring society." 

There's several examples of this reach in the community like locals being Caritas employees, who were once adopted through the organization. As well as, board members who have been foster families.

Right now, the group is working to fill open positions. They're looking for case managers with big hearts. However, Huelsmann and other officials are also looking to the future and what the next 75 years holds. 

The goal is to expand their intact family services, which helps to prevent children from going into foster care by working with their parents.

Huelsmann says each family has their own challenges but they are some overlapping struggles they see. 

"They include poverty," he adds. "They include domestic violence. They include mental health issues. Depression, and anxiety,  and and other mental health issues that impact families and individuals." 

The intact family services helps parents work through those issues through case management, counseling, parenting classes, and by connecting them with other resources in the community.

There are many ways you can support the Caritas mission. 

They're also in need of foster parents and volunteers. Donations are always welcome to help support their programs. 