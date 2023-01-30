Caritas Family Solutions celebrates 75 years in southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Caritas Family Solutions is celebrating 75 years in the community.
The organization is the largest provider of Foster Care services in southern Illinois, and the second largest in the state just behind the Department of Children and Family Services.
Caritas Family Solutions operates in 42 counties throughout Illinois, and last year they served 7,000 people.
While the group is known for foster care, they have several other programs:
- Adoption Services
- Pregnancy Care
- Fontabella Maternity Home
- Intact Family Services
- St. John Bosco Children's Center
- Integrated Living Arrangements
- Assisted Living Apartments
- Senior Employment
- Counseling
- Parenting Classes
- Anger Management
News 3 spoke to Gary Huelsmann, the CEO of the organization, about its impact in the community.
He says they've reached hundreds of thousands of people through their work over the past 75 years.
"It's left a literally a tangible legacy," Huelsmann explains. "On families being created. Families being helped. It's reduced suffering, and that has actually promoted a just and caring society."
There's several examples of this reach in the community like locals being Caritas employees, who were once adopted through the organization. As well as, board members who have been foster families.
Right now, the group is working to fill open positions. They're looking for case managers with big hearts. However, Huelsmann and other officials are also looking to the future and what the next 75 years holds.
The goal is to expand their intact family services, which helps to prevent children from going into foster care by working with their parents.
Huelsmann says each family has their own challenges but they are some overlapping struggles they see.
"They include poverty," he adds. "They include domestic violence. They include mental health issues. Depression, and anxiety, and and other mental health issues that impact families and individuals."
The intact family services helps parents work through those issues through case management, counseling, parenting classes, and by connecting them with other resources in the community.
There are many ways you can support the Caritas mission.
They're also in need of foster parents and volunteers. Donations are always welcome to help support their programs.