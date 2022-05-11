Caregiver charged with abusing woman, taking advantage of finances

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County woman has been arrested for abusing/neglecting a woman she was responsible for caring for, and for taking advantage of the woman’s finances.
Marina E. Martin was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Paducah police department’s General Investigations Unit offices.
Police learned of possible neglect of the 80-year-old woman after a neighbor found her in need of medical care and called 911. The woman was admitted to a local hospital for malnourishment and skin deterioration.
An officer determined that Martin was responsible for caring for the woman and her finances, both of which had been neglected. Martin spent near $4,000 of the woman’s money on non-essential items instead of the woman’s rent and care.
Martin was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The victim is now recovering in a convalescent center.