Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon passes away at 83

SAINT LOUIS, (MO) -- Former St. Louis Cardinals player and legendary broadcaster Thomas Michael "Mike" Shannon has passed away. He was 83 years old.
Information on Shannon's passing comes from a press release from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Shannon had spent over 60 years with the ballclub. where he first was a player who competed in three World Series throughout the 1960's. After his playing days were over, Shannon spent 50 years as a part of the Cardinals' broadcast team. He was recognized as a finalist for the Ford C. Frick broadcasting award, and was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.
Cardinals' Owner and Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. spoke on Mike's passing:
“Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community. On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends, and his many fans."
Shannon is survived by his sons Michael Jr., Tim and Dan, his daughters Patricia, Peg, and Erin, his wife Lori, and 18 grandchildren and nine great grandkids.
Mike's son Tim talked about his dad's impact on not only his family, but the St. Louis community as a whole:
“My dad’s life was encapsulated by his devotion to his family, his friends, the Cardinals organization and the St. Louis community... My dad lived his life to the fullest, and he squeezed every drop from it."