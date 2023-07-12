Carbondale's Title 22 resolution to further pad LGBTQ+ rights

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Carbondale city council passed a resolution to further cement protections for LGBTQ+ rights.
City councilperson Clare Killman, the first transgender councilperson in the state, proposed the Title 22 at the council's meeting Tuesday night.
Title 22 amends the city's code to ensure that people seeking abortion care or gender-affirming care won't be discriminated. The resolution also bans discrimination based on income, credit history and criminal history.
The resolution passed unanimously.
"We want to plant our flag firmly in that sort of legacy of what it means to be an Illinoisan but then push the boundaries of that even further and make Carbondale the most welcoming city you can possibly come to," Killman said.
Killman says people are leaving states banning abortion or gender affirming care and that Carbondale is a place where people of all backgrounds are welcome.
I think it's very appropriate given the current situation that we have the ability to be flexible as far as what we will and won't accept," Killman said. We're reactive to outside states punishing their own people."
Tennessee banned gender-affirming care for youths earlier this month. Multiple states including Iowa and Kentucky have also passed laws banning abortion.
"Discrimination happens everywhere. No place is perfect. But Carbondale is a very safe place," Killman said.
A number of storefronts have hung pride flags on their windows to show support for LGBTQ+ people. Killman says Title 22 won't be the end of Carbondale's attempts to be a city that welcomes diversity.
"There will be susbequent rights enumerated as time goes on," Killman said. "We as a unified body stand ready to protect peoples' human rights."