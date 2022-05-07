Carbondale's outdoor Farmers Market in full swing

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- With summer-like temperatures arriving this week, more folks are thinking about getting outside and getting in the garden.
Hundreds were in Carbondale Saturday morning for the outdoor Farmers Market. The favorable weather kept vendors seeing busy with shoppers picking up locally-grown produce, meats and just in time for Mother's Day, fresh flowers.
Several vendors had "starter plants" ready for people to take home and get in the ground. The Carbondale Farmer's Market is open each Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of Murdale Shopping Plaza.