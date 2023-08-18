 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Carbondale's multimodal station on pace to open in or near October 2024

  • 0
Carbondale's multimodal station on pace to open in or near October 2024

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale's multimodal station could open sooner than expected.

The multimodal station is a transportation hub that will serve 30 counties in Southern Illinois.

Carbondale's Economic Development Director says the construction for the station is on track to meet or beat its projected opening date in 2024. Initially city leaders expected construction to last in 2025. 

Now they say with the extra help of the contractors construction is moving along smoothly.

"We're moving a lot of dirt, pouring a lot of pylons and that sort of thing and we really expect this project on or near October of 2024," says Steven Mitchell, Carbondale's Economic Development Director. "We really anticipate this changing the complexity of downtown significantly and we really anticipate it to bring a lot more foot traffic downtown and we're really excited about the possibilities."

The new station will cost $23 million. Once it's finished the city will tear down the current Amtrak station which was built in 1970.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.