Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
are expected.

* WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Carbondale Warming Center to Host 'Coldest Night of the Year' fundraiser

Coldest Night Carbondale Warming Center
Carbondale Warming Center

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- An organization in Carbondale is looking to raise funds to help support those experiencing homelessness.

The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting the 'Coldest Night of the Year' Winter Walk Fundraiser on Saturday, February 25.

Coldest night map

The walk is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Christian Church at 1305 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale. Check in time will begin at 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event supports not only those who experience homelessness, but those who are hurting and are hungry across southern Illinois.

Participants in the event will walk a 2k or 5k route with warm drinks and rest stops along the way.

You may register here to sign up as a Team Captain, join a friend's team, or walk as an individual. To begin registration click “Register to Walk + Fundraiser.”

This is the Carbondale Warming Center's first year for the event. They have a fundraising goal of $20,000.

For more information, contact the Carbondale Warming Center at (314) 312-2539 or coordinator@cwcentered.org

