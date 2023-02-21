Carbondale Warming Center to Host 'Coldest Night of the Year' fundraiser

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- An organization in Carbondale is looking to raise funds to help support those experiencing homelessness.
The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting the 'Coldest Night of the Year' Winter Walk Fundraiser on Saturday, February 25.
The walk is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Christian Church at 1305 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale. Check in time will begin at 4 p.m.
This family-friendly event supports not only those who experience homelessness, but those who are hurting and are hungry across southern Illinois.
Participants in the event will walk a 2k or 5k route with warm drinks and rest stops along the way.
You may register here to sign up as a Team Captain, join a friend's team, or walk as an individual. To begin registration click “Register to Walk + Fundraiser.”
This is the Carbondale Warming Center's first year for the event. They have a fundraising goal of $20,000.
For more information, contact the Carbondale Warming Center at (314) 312-2539 or coordinator@cwcentered.org