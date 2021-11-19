Carbondale warming center expands capacity

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Warming Center has expanded capacity for the cold weather seasons.
Effective immediately, the CWC will provide nighttime sleeping space on cold nights as a supplement to the city’s existing shelter system.
The after-hours center is open to everyone and will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. when temperatures drop below 40 degrees or it’s raining or snowing.
The center is located at 608 East College Street in Carbondale.
If you are interested in more information or would like to volunteer, please visit https://cwcentered.org/