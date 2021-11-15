You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbondale United celebrates 2nd anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale United is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

Their director says they started off as a Facebook post. They wanted to help unite the community in the wake of gun violence.

Since then, they've hosted events and marches to bring change and resources to Carbondale.

Carbondale United celebrates 2nd anniversary

They had a dinner tonight to celebrate.

Here's what they say they're working on next:

"Right now, getting out 501(c)3 and hopefully we will be the lead on getting a Cure Violence Program here in southern Illinois," said Nancy Maxwell.

Being a 501 means Carbondale United would be a nonprofit, and exempt from federal income taxes. Maxwell says they can always use more volunteers.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

Recommended for you