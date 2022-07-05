Carbondale to receive $993,0900 to expand manufacturing area

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $993,265 grant to the city of Carbondale.
The grant will be used to reconstruct a portion of North McRoy Drive to support businesses in the Bicentennial Industrial Park.
This grant would allow for an increase in heavy-weight traffic to accommodate expanded capacity at the industrial park. The EDA investment will be matched with $110,363 in local funds and is expected to create 15 jobs, retain 44 jobs and generate $3 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
“I’m thankful to our federal partners for their support of this locally-driven economic renewal initiative in Carbondale’s Industrial Park, which will spur $3 million in private investment and invite new business to put down roots in the region,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Supporting coal communities as they transition into 21st century production is one of the best investments we can make, which is why my administration has created two downstate manufacturing academies to help residents access the jobs of the future. I’m proud to welcome these federal funds to expand economic opportunity in Carbondale.”
“The American Rescue Plan is making an impact right here at home. With this significant federal investment secured by Democrats and President Biden, Carbondale will have an opportunity to rebuild from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Dick Durbin. “I look forward to seeing Southern Illinois put the refurbished North McRoy Drive to good use by bringing more business to the region’s Bicentennial Industrial Park.”
“Thanks to the Democrat’s American Rescue Plan, local infrastructure projects like this one across Illinois are receiving the resources they need to get over the finish line,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth. “Rebuilding a portion of this road in Carbondale will help drive new economic activity to existing local businesses, create new employment opportunities and preserve jobs so families can continue to thrive.”