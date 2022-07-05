Carbondale to receive $993,000 to expand manufacturing area

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern
Williamson, Franklin and Hamilton Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles west of Mcleansboro to near West
Frankfort. Movement was southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
West Frankfort, Johnston City and Mcleansboro.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 58 and
72.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values
up to 111.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Carbondale to receive $993,000 to expand manufacturing area

  • Updated
  • 0
city of carbondale
By Kenzie Dillow

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $993,265 grant to the city of Carbondale.

The grant will be used to reconstruct a portion of North McRoy Drive to support businesses in the Bicentennial Industrial Park. 

This grant would allow for an increase in heavy-weight traffic to accommodate expanded capacity at the industrial park. The EDA investment will be matched with $110,363 in local funds and is expected to create 15 jobs, retain 44 jobs and generate $3 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“I’m thankful to our federal partners for their support of this locally-driven economic renewal initiative in Carbondale’s Industrial Park, which will spur $3 million in private investment and invite new business to put down roots in the region,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Supporting coal communities as they transition into 21st century production is one of the best investments we can make, which is why my administration has created two downstate manufacturing academies to help residents access the jobs of the future. I’m proud to welcome these federal funds to expand economic opportunity in Carbondale.”

“The American Rescue Plan is making an impact right here at home. With this significant federal investment secured by Democrats and President Biden, Carbondale will have an opportunity to rebuild from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Dick Durbin. “I look forward to seeing Southern Illinois put the refurbished North McRoy Drive to good use by bringing more business to the region’s Bicentennial Industrial Park.”

“Thanks to the Democrat’s American Rescue Plan, local infrastructure projects like this one across Illinois are receiving the resources they need to get over the finish line,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth. “Rebuilding a portion of this road in Carbondale will help drive new economic activity to existing local businesses, create new employment opportunities and preserve jobs so families can continue to thrive.”

