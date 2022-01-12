Carbondale to host panel on dangers of teen vaping and edible marijuana use

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The FDA reports that among teens the 20% of teens who vape, almost half are using e-cigarettes almost daily.
And what's inside these products can be extremely harmful.
"Currently we don't have a lot of regulation on what exactly is inside of a vape, so many times young people are smoking and vaping things and they don't know what's in them, and neither do we. And that's harmful and a problem," said the Nurse Practitioner at Carbondale High School, Felicia Kimbrough.
As these stats rise, some parents are at a loss.
"A lot of my friends, who don't work in a health ed field, ask a lot of questions. And I realized that there's a lot of things that parents don't know as things have evolved in the last decade," said Carbondale High School's Health teacher, Kyle Povolish.
The Carbondale Community High School Wellness committee decided to hold a panel, to educate parents about the dangers of vapes and edible marijuana.
"Even though, technically, they are not allowed to market to youth, it is marketed to youth. I mean, we can see that in the flavors, and the gadgets that they come up with. They do, they look very trendy. So yes, I think it is very appealing, and it's going to appeal to the youth so I think it makes it harder for young people to make those decisions," said Povolish.
Part of the reason the committee is so dedicated is because vaping and edibles affect the part of the teenager's brain that isn't fully developed.
"The adolescent mind is set up to have addiction issues with things that have shown a high potential for addiction. And tobacco and nicotine are one of those things," said Kimbrough.
The panel's purpose is to help educate parents on how to navigate these issues with their students and help bring usage numbers down.
"We do want young people to be the healthiest and best version of themselves that they can be. And anytime you are putting a foreign substance that is unknown to anyone, we don't know what it is, that's dangerous, and we don't want that," Kimbrough added.
The panel is Thursday, January 13th at 5:30 pm, in the Carbondale High School's auditorium.