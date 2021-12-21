You are the owner of this article.
Carbondale to host Holiday Food Box giveaway

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale food box giveaway

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The City of Carbondale will host a Holiday Food Box giveaway on December 22.

From 9 am to 12, or when supplies run out, they'll give away 400 boxes of fresh produce to help round out holiday dinners.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city decided to do the distribution to give back to the community after a tough year.

"The city council felt that it was very important that we used some of the money that we received from the American Rescue Plan Act, to give it back to the community and people who have really been struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. So that's how they came up with the Holiday Food Box give away. They just didn't want families to be concerned with food during an already stressful time of the year," said the Carbondale Public Relations Officer, Roni LeForge.

They ask you to enter from West Monroe and make your way to the Civic Center Parking Lot.



Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

