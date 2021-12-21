Carbondale to host Holiday Food Box giveaway

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The City of Carbondale will host a Holiday Food Box giveaway on December 22.
From 9 am to 12, or when supplies run out, they'll give away 400 boxes of fresh produce to help round out holiday dinners.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city decided to do the distribution to give back to the community after a tough year.
"The city council felt that it was very important that we used some of the money that we received from the American Rescue Plan Act, to give it back to the community and people who have really been struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. So that's how they came up with the Holiday Food Box give away. They just didn't want families to be concerned with food during an already stressful time of the year," said the Carbondale Public Relations Officer, Roni LeForge.
They ask you to enter from West Monroe and make your way to the Civic Center Parking Lot.